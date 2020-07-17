Nebraska Football 4-Star Freshman Enters Transfer Portal

Cornerback Jaiden Francois was one of Nebraska’s top recruits in the 2020 recruiting class before enrolling at school.

Unfortunately for the Cornhuskers, it doesn’t look like he’ll ever play a down for the team. According to HuskerOnline, Francois has entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal. The move comes six months after he enrolled at the University of Nebraska.

247Sports rates Francois as a four-star prospect and the No. 271 overall recruit in the Class of 2020. He is the No. 28 safety in the nation, and the No. 46 prospect from the state of Florida.

Francois isn’t the only Nebraska freshman in the transfer portal though. Fellow freshman defensive back Henry Gray and was also an early enrollee at the Lincoln campus before entering the transfer portal and going to FIU.

The freshman safety took to Twitter shortly after the report to confirm that his recruitment is “now officially open.”

My Recruitment is now officially open. — 2️⃣✈️ (@jHumble22) July 17, 2020

The impending departure of Jaiden Francois and Henry Gray will deprive Nebraska of two of their top recruits from the 2020 recruiting class.

Their class currently ranks No. 20 in the nation and No. 4 in the Big Ten, per 247Sports. Losing them will leave the team very thin at defensive back depth this year with only one other freshman safety enrolled.

The transfer portal has seen a number of Nebraska stars go elsewhere this year. In addition to Gray’s departure, quarterback Noah Vedral and wideout JD Spielman have left as well.