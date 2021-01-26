Kurt Warner’s Son, Kade, Releases Statement On Transfer

Scott Frost’s Nebraska football program has had a wave of troubling transfer news in recent weeks. After running back Wan’Dale Robinson‘s announcement earlier this month, three Huskers made the decision to enter the transfer portal today, including quarterback Luke McCaffrey and wide receiver Kade Warner, son of NFL Hall of Famer Kurt Warner.

Warner’s decision is particularly notable, as he was a team captain this past season. On the field, however, he’s struggled to expand his role over the course of his time in Lincoln. He has two years left of college eligibility.

“First, I want to thank Coach (Mike) Riley and his staff for giving me a chance when others did not,” Warner wrote on Twitter. “Without them, I wouldn’t have had this amazing experience in Nebraska and for that I am so grateful.

“I also want to thank Coach Forst and his staff for having confidence in me as both a player and a leader. I have learned so much about myself, and about life in general. Nebraska fans are truly the best fans in America, and they have made me feel at home since day one. I want to thank them for making this journey one to remember.”

After thanking his Husker teammates, he confirmed that he’s entering the transfer portal. It doesn’t sound like he has any real thoughts of returning.

“With all that considered, this is the toughest decision I have ever had to make — but I know it’s the right one. I will be entering the transfer portal to find a new home where I can make an impact both on and off the field, and I can’t wait to see what the future holds.”

Kade Warner’s departure may not have a huge impact on the field, but losing a team captain like this, along with promising quarterback and running backs with years left to play, isn’t a great sign for where Scott Frost’s Nebraska football program is heading.

