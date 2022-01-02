Nebraska Football Landed A Key Transfer On Sunday

Nebraska’s season came to an end just over a month ago, but Scott Frost has been busy at work in the transfer portal ever since.

On Sunday, the Cornhuskers head coach landed another notable commitment.

Offensive lineman Hunter Anthony officially announced his transfer to Nebraska on Sunday. The 6-foot-6, 320-pounder will make the move from Oklahoma State in 2022, with two years of eligibility still remaining.

“I’ve trained for four years — I know what it takes, you know?” Anthony said, per Evan Bland of the Omaha World-Herald. “I’m just excited to have a new place and have a new team and to come work my butt off. I know what I want: I want to work, I want to play and I want to get my (master’s) degree.”

I would like to formally announce my commitment to the University of Nebraska. #GBR pic.twitter.com/JT6KjvObVu — Hunter Anthony (@huntera77) January 2, 2022

A former three-star recruit from Tuttle, Oklahoma, Anthony has appeared in 22 college games, including five starts. He was the Cowboys starting right tackle in 2020 but broke his foot in that season’s opener, which sidelined him for most of the year.

He returned as a reserve offensive lineman in 2021, where he saw action in 10 games. At times, he played as an additional blocking tight end.

Anthony last played a few snaps in Oklahoma State’s New Year’s Day game against Notre Dame. He’d previously committed to Nebraska privately, but had not publicly announced until Sunday.

Anthony becomes the sixth major transfer to commit to Nebraska since the end of the 2021 season, joining wide receiver Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda (New Mexico State), defensive back Tommi Hill (Arizona State), offensive lineman Kevin Williams (Northern Colorado), punter Brian Buschini (Montana) and kicker Timmy Bleekrode (Furman).