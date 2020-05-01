Nebraska Football Lands Commitment From Three-Star LB

Scott Frost and the Nebraska Cornhuskers haven’t landed a ton of recruits yet for the 2021 season, but they did receive great news regarding three-star outside linebacker Patrick Payton on Friday.

Payton is the No. 454 overall recruit and No. 30 outside linebacker from his class, per 247Sports. He had 11 scholarship offers on the table from several Power Five programs, such as Louisville, Kansas, Miami, Mississippi State and Nebraska.

Miami had the inside track to Payton because it’s close to his hometown, but it turns out that Nebraska was the winner of this sweepstakes.

Earlier today, Payton announced on Twitter that he’s committed to the University of Nebraska. This doesn’t serve as a surprise to 247Sports lead expert Andrew Ivins, who predicted this outcome.

According to 247Sports’ recruiting rankings, the Cornhuskers now hold the No. 29 class in the country.

Landing a three-star linebacker is obviously a huge win for Nebraska. However, there is still plenty of work that has to be done if the program wants to catch up to Big Ten rivals like Iowa, Ohio State and Wisconsin.

One thing that Nebraska’s recruiting class is lacking at the moment is diversity. Three out of the six recruits are offensive linemen, meanwhile the other three are linebackers.

We’ll see if the Cornhuskers can build off this commitment and continue to restock on talent.