Nebraska Football Lands Commitment From Top JUCO Recruit

Scott Frost has been working hard to bolster his Nebraska program in the month since the end of the 2021 regular season. Over the weekend, he landed a commitment from yet another transfer, this time from the junior college level.

According to Parker Gabriel of the Lincoln Journal Star, the Cornhuskers received a commitment from highly touted JUCO running back Anthony Grant. The ballcarrier out of New Mexico Military Institute reportedly chose Nebraska over offers from Florida Atlantic, Arkansas State, and New Mexico State among others, per 247Sports.

Grant is the top-rated running back out of JUCO for the 2022 cycle and the No. 16 overall JUCO prospect in his class. When he arrives at Nebraska, he will be a fifth-year junior and have two years of eligibility remaining.

“I just loved the school,” Grant told Gabriel in confirming that he had committed to the program. “The tradition and what they had to offer me.”

Grant, a 5-foot-11, 210-pounder, averaged 7.1 yards per carry over two seasons at New Mexico Military Institute. He racked up 1,730 and 18 touchdowns in 12 games this season as the school won the junior college national championship.

Grant began his career at Florida State as a four-star recruit out of high school. As a freshman in 2018, he served on the team’s kick return unit, but was mostly a reserve during his two years with the program. He transferred to New Mexico Military Institute in the summer of 2020.

Now with Nebraska, Grant will have a chance to compete for running back reps right away. The Huskers struggled to get consistent production out of the backfield in 2021, so their newest transfer should help in that department next season.