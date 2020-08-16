Nebraska Football Lands New Commitment From 2021 Recruit

Nebraska football lost a 2021 commitment on Sunday afternoon, but gained one back tonight.

Hours after three-star California linebacker Will Schweitzer announced he was decommitting, three-star athlete Kamonte Grimes out of Naples (Fla.) Palmetto Ridge committed to the Huskers.

Grimes chose Nebraska over Cincinnati, Georgia Tech, Kentucky, Miami, North Carolina, Michigan, Ohio State and others.

“One day they’ll realize they lost a diamond playing w worthless stones, 1000% Committed To the University of Nebraska,” Grimes wrote on Twitter while announcing news of his decision.

The 6-foot-2, 205-pound Grimes is the 37th-ranked athlete in the 2021 class, according to 247Sports’ Composite Rankings.

A three-sport star, Grimes is the 14th commitment for Nebraska in the 2021 class. The Huskers currently have the ninth-ranked haul in the Big Ten and the 39th-rated one nationally.

You can view 247Sports’ Team Composite Rankings here.