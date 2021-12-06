Legendary Nebraska Football Star Has Been Hospitalized

Nebraska football legend and former Heisman Trophy winner Johnny Rodgers has reportedly been hospitalized in an Omaha intensive care unit with COVID-19.

Rodgers’ business partner, Denny Drake, revealed that the College Football Hall of Famer was hospitalized on Thanksgiving morning with the virus at Nebraska Medical Center, per the Omaha World-Herald. After originally improving upon his arrival to the hospital, Rodgers developed pneumonia and took a turn for the worse last week, which led to him being place in the ICU on Tuesday.

Thankfully, Rodgers, 70, has supposedly improved and is “feeling much better.”

“He was pretty weak until late yesterday,” Drake said Sunday afternoon, per the World-Herald. “He called me this morning, and his voice sounded good. He said he had taken a turn toward recovery and was feeling much better.”

Johnny Rodgers was hospitalized Thanksgiving morning at the Nebraska Medical Center and was admitted to the intensive care unit a few days later.@gaarder has more: ​https://t.co/RwW1iRnei2 — World-Herald Huskers (@OWHhuskers) December 6, 2021

During the first weekend of Rodgers’ hospital stay, his wife posted a message on Facebook.

“I am thankful for my children and family, and thankful for the many friends … that I have,” the statement read, per the World-Herald. “Thank you for the years, and years of support and showing me you care. …