Nebraska Football Loses Commitment From 2021 Class

Nebraska football lost a commitment from its 2021 recruiting class this afternoon when three-star linebacker Christopher Paul Jr. announced he was reopening his recruitment.

Paul originally committed to Nebraska in March. Since then, the Cordele (Ga.) Crisp County product has reeled in several new offers.

This afternoon, Paul revealed on Twitter that he intended to decommit from the Huskers after realizing he may have been “hasty” in committing so soon.

“At first through guidance and of those around me and a supportive staff at the University of Nebraska, I came to a conclusion that Nebraska was the best fit for me,” Paul wrote. “However, after months of deliberation I’ve come to a conclusion that I may have been hasty in my decision-making. I want to be fully confident in the decision I’m making as a student-athlete, therefore I will be decommitting from the University of Nebraska and opening my recruitment 100%.”

Paul is the No. 30 inside linebacker in the 2021 class and the No. 60 rising senior in the state of Georgia, according to 247Sports’ Composite Rankings.

Besides Nebraska, Paul also owns offers from Cincinnati, Louisville, Michigan State, Tennessee, UCF and West Virginia, among others.

Without Paul, Nebraska still has nine verbal commitments in the 2021 cycle. Seven of them are three-star prospects, while two are rated four-stars.

Overall, the Huskers’ 2021 class currently ranks 10th in the Big Ten and 44th nationally.