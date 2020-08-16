Nebraska Football Loses Commitment From 2021 Recruit

Nebraska football lost a commitment in its 2021 recruiting class this afternoon.

Los Gatos (Calif.) three-star outside linebacker Will Schweitzer announced on Twitter that he was decommitting from the Huskers. Schweitzer previously committed to Nebraska on June 11.

“After a long talk with my parents and coaches, I have decided to decommit from the University of Nebraska,” Schweitzer wrote. “I’d like to say that this has nothing to do with the university, the coaching staff or Husker Nation.”

The 6-foot-4, 220-pound Schweitzer “projects as a multi-year Power 5 starter and potential NFL draft pick” according to 247Sports’ Brandon Huffman. He is the No. 35 outside linebacker in the 2021 class and the No. 48 rising senior in the state of California per 247Sports’ Composite Rankings.

Without Schweitzer, Nebraska still has 13 players committed for 2021, including a pair of four-stars. Currently, the Huskers’ 2021 haul ranks ninth in the Big Ten and 39th nationally.

Nebraska football is coming off a 5-7 season under Scott Frost. Frost is 9-15 in two years at his alma mater.

He won’t have a chance to show things are on the upswing this fall, however, with the Big Ten deciding to postpone football season until the spring semester due to COVID-19.