Things had been looking slightly up for Nebraska football coming into the weekend. The team was just 3-4, but it had a recent 50+ point win over Northwestern, and games against No. 3 Oklahoma, No. 9 Michigan State, and No. 6 Michigan were all within a touchdown. Those losses were certainly Pyrrhic victories at absolute best, but the team was neck-and-neck with three programs currently in the top 10.

If the Huskers hadn’t turned a corner, it looked like the corner was in clear view at least. And then on Saturday, with unranked, inconsistent Minnesota on deck, the Huskers reverted back to the team that has struggled so mightily under Scott Frost.

The Golden Gophers outgained Nebraska 396-to-377, dominating time of possession by eating up 38 minutes of the clock. Nebraska fell despite winning the ever-important turnover battle, playing a clean game while Tanner Morgan threw a pair of interceptions for Minnesota.

After the game, Jon Johnston of SB Nation‘s Nebraska blog Corn Nation posted a video reaction to the loss, that is now making the rounds on social media. Be warned, it is very NSFW, in terms of language.

“It’s 30-23…my wife texts me, and said ‘What’s your plan?’ And honestly, my plan is to walk in front of a f***ing bus,” Johnston said from the field at Minnesota.

“The first half of this game for Nebraska, it was like eating a bucket of feedlot s**t, with the gravel and everything in it. It was a terrible first half.”

Johnston was complimentary of Minnesota’s quarterback play, before admitting he thought about quitting the Nebraska media game after the rough first half, with Nebraska down 21-9.

“Honest to god, in the first half, at one point I thought ‘I’m just gonna go in, take my camera gear off, and quit all of this s**t, because it’s really hard to take. And I was just going to take all my clothes off and just leave the stadium… “There’s no hope. F**k everything, Go Big Red.”

That’s certainly one way to end a video recap.

The rant was posted on Twitter by an Iowa account, which has taken great delight in the schadenfreude here. Johnston isn’t worried about the reaction, based on his site’s Twitter account.

we cheer for a game in which 300 pound men smash into each other, many of which will end up permanently disabled and with brain injuries, but hey, no swearing. — CornNation (@CornNation) October 18, 2021

After a bye week, Nebraska football gets the team that just handed Iowa its first loss—No. 25 Purdue—at home on Oct. 30.

