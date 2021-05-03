Nebraska Football Announces New Opponent For Season Opener

Less than four months out from the start of the new college football season, the Nebraska Cornhuskers had yet to finalize their 2021 schedule. On Monday, that finally changed.

According to an official release, Nebraska added a game on Sept. 4 against Fordham. The contest against the FCS program will serve as the Cornhuskers home opener at Memorial Stadium.

In order to add the match-up, Nebraska replaced a previously scheduled game with Southeastern Louisiana on Nov. 13. The Cornhuskers will open the 2021 campaign in Week Zero, on the road against Illinois.

“We have been actively exploring opportunities to play a home game on Sept. 4 since our Ireland trip to play Illinois was canceled,” Nebraska Athletic Director Bill Moos said in a statement. “It was important for several reasons to add a September home game. It provides a better flow to the start of our season for our team, and gives us a valuable early-season showcase for recruits. This will also provide our fans and local businesses with a home game on the traditional season-opening weekend.

“We are appreciative of the flexibility of both Fordham and Southeastern Louisiana to make this schedule change possible late in the process.”

Just last week, Moos claimed that 8-9 wins for Nebraska is a “realistic expectation” for the 2021 season. However, during the Scott Frost era over the last three years, the Cornhuskers haven’t had a winning record or been to a bowl game.

Here’s another look at Nebraska’s full 2021 schedule:

Aug. 28 – at Illinois

Sept. 4 – Fordham

Sept. 11 – Buffalo

Sept. 18 – at Oklahoma

Sept. 25 – at Michigan State

Oct. 2 – Northwestern

Oct. 9 – Michigan

Oct. 16 – at Minnesota

Oct. 30 – Purdue

Nov. 6 – Ohio State

Nov. 20 – at Wisconsin

Nov. 26 (Fri.) – Iowa

Coming up with eight or nine wins seems like a tall task for Nebraska next fall. Time will tell how Frost and the Cornhuskers fair with their new-look schedule.