Who Nebraska Reportedly Wants To Play Instead Of Oklahoma

On the heels of news that Nebraska is trying to get out of their 2021 meeting with longtime rival Oklahoma, some potential replacements are already being identified.

According to college football insider Brett McMurphy, Nebraska is already contacting other potential opponents for September 18. Among the contacted schools are Old Dominion as well as a few schools from the Mid-American Conference (MAC).

Suffice it to say, that isn’t exactly a set of schools on par with the Sooners. The September 18, 2021 meeting between Nebraska and Oklahoma was supposed to commemorate the 50th anniversary of “The Game of the Century” which took place between the two schools in 1971.

The game was first scheduled all the way back in 2012. It’s unknown exactly why Nebraska is backing out of this marquee game against their former Big 12 nemesis.

But while the game between the Nebraska and Oklahoma was scheduled nearly a decade ago, the two schools have been on completely opposite trajectories since then.

Oklahoma has dominated the Big 12 over the past five years. They’ve won six straight Big 12 titles and reached the College Football Playoff four times.

Nebraska, by contrast, has had losing seasons in five of their last six seasons. They haven’t played in a bowl game since 2016.

Maybe Nebraska’s recent struggles have something to do with their reported reluctance to play Oklahoma.

We won’t know for sure until Nebraska makes the announcement official.

