Nebraska AD Announces Final Decision On Game vs. Oklahoma

College football insider Brett McMurphy reported earlier today that Nebraska was “trying to get out” of its non-conference game against Oklahoma that’s scheduled for this fall.

Oklahoma athletic director Joe Castiglione reassured fans that wouldn’t happen in a statement he released shortly after McMurphy’s report.

“The planning for this game was intentional as we mark the 50th anniversary of the Game of the Century. We’ve been looking forward to celebrating these two stories programs and have collaborated on various aspects of what promises to be a special weekend. We fully intend and expect to play the game as it is scheduled.”

Despite that statement from Castiglione, there were still plenty of fans unsure if Nebraska would follow through and take on Oklahoma. Those doubts were put to rest this afternoon, as Nebraska athletic director Bill Moos released an important press release regarding the game.

“The University of Nebraska is looking forward to playing Oklahoma in Norman on (Sept. 18),” Moos said. “Due to the economic devastation caused by the COVID-19 pandemic to Husker Athletics and the local community, our administration did explore the possibility of adding an eighth home game this fall. That option would have helped us mitigate cost-cutting measures and provide a much-needed boost to our local economy. Ultimately, the decision was made to move forward with our game at Oklahoma in 2021.

“We have the utmost respect for the University of Oklahoma, and this storied rivalry, and I know our fans have been excited about this series for a long time. Go Big Red!” Statement from Athletic Director, Bill Moos. pic.twitter.com/qeATVY0GBC — Nebraska Huskers (@Huskers) March 12, 2021 There you have it, Nebraska fans. It turns out the Cornhuskers will take on the Sooners this fall. Nebraska and Oklahoma are currently set to face off on Sept. 18 at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium.