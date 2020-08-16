Nebraska Football Parents Send Letter To The Big Ten

Few football programs have been as vocally upset by the Big Ten’s decision to cancel the 2020 season as the Nebraska Cornhuskers. Or their parents, it would seem.

On Sunday, a Twitter page representing “81 Nebraska Cornhusker football families” released an open letter directed at Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren. In the letter, the families express their “displeasure” at the decision to postpone the 2020 fall football season.

The letter further complains of inconsistencies in how they presented the decision in the timeframe that they did. Specifically, the parents took issue with the health-based turnaround the conference did between August 5 and August 11.

Ultimately, the message of the group is that they trust the Nebraska medical staff to ensure a safe and successful season. They called on the Big Ten to be more transparent with the process that led to the decision.

An open letter to @bigten Commissioner Kevin Warren on behalf of 81 Nebraska Cornhusker football families. #LetThemPlay #GBR pic.twitter.com/eAWnwsiE4r — Nebraska Cornhusker Football Parents (@ParentsNebraska) August 16, 2020

The Big Ten certainly has a few things to answer for as it relates to the decision-making process. It’s widely believed that the decision was based on the recent discovery that a number of players across the country have previously undetected heart conditions.

Husker Nation is one of the most passionate fanbases in the country. It should be no surprise that the players’ parents are too.

But it’s hard to imagine the Big Ten higher-ups will be moved to explain themselves – let alone reverse the decision.

As eager as Nebraska fans are for 2020 football, it looks like they’ll have to settle for a lost year.