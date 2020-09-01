Nebraska football may have been the program most outwardly upset by the cancellation of the fall Big Ten football season. As the program’s players and parents seek to exhaust all options to try and get the league to reverse that decision, it looks like they have an ally in Nebraska governor Pete Ricketts.

The Big Ten announced that the season would not take place this fall on Aug. 11, after a vote among school presidents and chancellors. Per reports, Iowa, Nebraska, and Ohio State were the three schools whose leaders were fully onboard for a fall season.

An FCS game between Central Arkansas and Austin Peay got the season underway on Saturday night. More games start this week, ahead of the ACC and Big 12 kicking off the week of Sept. 12. The SEC will start play on Sept. 26.

“I think the Big Ten has taken a bad approach with regard to this,” Gov. Ricketts said during a press conference on Monday. “I would certainly encourage the Big Ten to reexamine what they’re doing because they’re penalizing a lot of folks here.”

In #Nebraska, @GovRicketts said, it would be "all manageable" to hold football games this fall. The university had been working on plans, in cooperation with public health officials, before the Big Ten announcement. Read more here from @stoddardOWH https://t.co/zVB10HHB37 — Omaha World-Herald (@OWHnews) September 1, 2020

“That’s what I think the Big Ten should think about, is that some states are going to be impacted differently and they should allow different schools to be able to make that choice, given the facts around each locality,” he added.

After the Big Ten’s decision came down, Nebraska and Ohio State were among the schools that floated the idea of playing outside of the conference for the fall. The league quickly shot that idea down.

Now, it looks like the best case scenario for those who want Nebraska football and the league’s other teams to play this fall, is for a season beginning around Thanksgiving. That idea has reportedly been discussed by the league, but some others have thrown cold water on its feasibility. It sounds more likely that things may kick off in January.

