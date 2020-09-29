Nebraska Football Player Has Simple Response To Tough Schedule

Call it a coincidence or punishment, Nebraska football has the toughest schedule in the Big Ten. Huskers linebacker JoJo Domann had the perfect response to Nebraska’s fall lineup.

Nebraska football was the most outspoken program within the Big Ten against the conference when it decided to delay the fall football season until early 2021. Whether it was public pressure or new information, the Big Ten then reversed its original decision – the conference will begin its 2020 season the weekend of Oct. 23-24.

Nebraska football got its wish to play football this fall, but it came with a major cost. The Huskers open the season against Ohio State. They then have to play Wisconsin a week later. Just two weeks after the Badgers game, Nebraska plays Penn State.

Some believe the Big Ten punished Nebraska for its complaints against the conference by issuing a tough schedule. Huskers linebacker JoJo Domann isn’t too concerned, though. He sees it as an opportunity to become a better team.

“To be the best, you’ve got to beat the best,” Domann said, via the Omaha World-Herald on Tuesday.

It certainly appears Scott Frost is changing the culture within Nebraska football. But it’s easier said than done.

The Huskers are supposed to be on the rise with Frost at the helm. But Nebraska football just can’t seem to get over the hump of mediocrity.

Frost and the Huskers can change their fate on Oct. 24 when they take on the Ohio State Buckeyes in Columbus.