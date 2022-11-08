Nebraska Football Player Suspended Following His Arrest

LINCOLN, NE - AUGUST 30: The Nebraska Cornhuskers take the field for their game against the Florida Atlantic Owls at Memorial Stadium on August 30, 2014 in Lincoln, Nebraska. (Photo by Eric Francis/Getty Images)

Nebraska has issued a punishment for standout safety Myles Farmer following his weekend arrest.

Cornhuskers interim head coach Mickey Joseph said Farmer will be suspended for this weekend's game against Michigan. The fourth-year defensive back was arrested Saturday night in Lincoln and is facing a DUI charge.

“I was informed on Sunday morning of an incident involving Myles Farmer this weekend,” Joseph said in a statement. “Myles is a good young man, but understands he used poor judgement and made a mistake on Saturday night. The result of poor judgement and mistakes is consequences and discipline.

“In addition to penalties he may face through the legal system, Myles is suspended for this week’s game at Michigan and will be subject to internal discipline.”

Farmer has started every game this season at safety, leading the team in total snaps. He's second on the team in tackles with 62.

Nebraska will take on Michigan at 3:30 p.m. ET Saturday.