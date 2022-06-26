Nebraska Football Player Suspended For 2022 Season: Fans React

CHAMPAIGN, IL - AUGUST 28: Nebraska head coach Scott Frost during a college football game between the Nebraska Cornhuskers and Illinois Fighting Illini on August 28, 2021 at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, IL (Photo by James Black/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Scott Frost just can't catch a break. One of his starters on the offensive line will miss the entire 2022 season because of a suspension.

Nebraska starting offensive lineman Nouredin Nouili announced this Saturday that he's been suspended for the entire 2022 season.

Nouili failed a drug test and has been ruled ineligible for the upcoming college football season, as a result.

"I would like to apologize to my family, teammates, coaches and Husker fans for my error in judgement," Nouili wrote in a statement. "It is an honor to be a part of this football program and represent this university and I do not take that responsibility lightly.

"I look forward to returning to the field to represent Nebraska in 2023."

This is a significant setback for the Huskers, who haven't been bowling since 2016.

"Very significant development up front, that’s tough," said Joe Nugent.

"Owning mistakes is a difficult skill to learn. A rough loss for one of our best at a thin position. But this kind of player will come back better than ever," wrote HuskGuys.

"Nebraska starting offensive lineman Nouredin Nouili is out for the season due to a failed drug test," said CFBTalkDaily.

"I’m sorry that you won’t be able to play but I am proud of you for being a man and owning your mistake," a fan tweeted.

The season hasn't even started yet and Nebraska is already dealing with plenty of attrition.

Frost and the Huskers' backs are against the wall.