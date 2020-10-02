Nebraska OC Discusses ‘Friendly’ QB Competition Ahead Of Season

Adrian Martinez has been ingrained as Nebraska football’s starting quarterback for two seasons now. He’ll likely enter the delayed 2020 season as QB1, but Luke McCaffrey is making a push for the job.

Martinez, a California native, didn’t take the sophomore leap that many expected from him last year. He was slightly more efficient as a passer, going from 7.5 yards per attempt to 7.8, but his accuracy tailed off, falling from 64.6-percent to 59.4. His raw yardage as a passer fell off from 2,617 to 1,956, and he went from 17 touchdowns and eight interceptions as a freshman to 10 touchdowns and nine picks as a sophomore.

Meanwhile, McCaffrey is a very athletic former four-star recruit from a family that produced one of the NFL’s best players, and other Power Five players. In limited time last season, he completed 9-of-12 passes for 142 yards and two touchdowns, and ran for 166 yards and a score. He also caught a touchdown pass.

“They’ve both improved a ton, just understanding what we’re trying to teach them since I’ve been here.” Nebraska offensive coordinator Matt Lubick said Thursday, according to the Omaha World-Herald. “And their attitude’s been great. They’re as humble of guys, humble of quarterbacks, as I’ve ever been around. They always want to give credit to other people. They’re team players. We feel really good about both of them.”

Matt Lubick didn't say anything Scott Frost hadn't already said back in March about NU's QBs. But, hey, it's a coach talking QBs, and perhaps there's a good reason to keep the competition going between Martinez and McCaffrey. #Huskers Read on: https://t.co/z8mhUMdGxN pic.twitter.com/2xTexgSDvi — Sam McKewon (@swmckewonOWH) October 1, 2020

Lubick referred to the not-quite-quarterback-battle as a “friendly competition,” though said that Adrian Martinez holds on to the Nebraska football QB1 job “as of today.” It echoes things that head coach Scott Frost has been saying since March, before we had any idea what the football season would look like.

Whomever is under center to start the season for the Huskers is going to be tossed right into the fire. With the revised, conference-only schedule, Nebraska opens the year against Ohio State. They go on to play a schedule so difficult that athletic director Bill Moos complained about the process in which the Big Ten created it.

The season opener at Ohio State is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 24 at noon.

