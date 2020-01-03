Nebraska Football Just Landed A 4-Star 2021 Linebacker

The 2019 Nebraska football season didn’t go the way anyone in Lincoln wanted. But the team has responded with what has been a very strong recruiting season.

They’ve already put together a top-20 class for 2020 according to 247Sports. And the latest addition to the Husker family is one of the elite prospects in the Class of 2021.

On Friday, four-star linebacker Randolph Kpai announced that he is committing to Nebraska.

I like to thank everyone who have given me a chance to continue my education and do what I love at the next level. With that being said, I’m happy to announce that I’ll be attending the University of Nebraska

247Sports rates Kpai as the No. 169 overall prospect in the country. He is the No. 13 outside linebacker in the nation, and the No. 1 prospect from the state of South Dakota.

In an interview with the Omaha World-Herald, Kpai stated that the people within the program and the educational opportunities were key factors in the decision.

Via Omaha World-Herald:

“I picked Nebraska because of the people there. I don’t really care about the facilities or any of that stuff. It was about the people and the education and opportunities.”

Kpai also had offers from some prominent Midwest powerhouses, including Iowa, Minnesota, Iowa State, and Kansas State, as well as Oregon.

Not a bad get for Scott Frost and the Huskers.