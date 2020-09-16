Nebraska Releases Incredible Hype Video After Big Ten’s Announcement

Nebraska football fans, rejoice. The Huskers will be playing this fall, as the Big Ten announced today it will begin play next month.

Back on August 11, the Big Ten officially postponed fall sports, including football. However, after more than a month of protests, negotiations and planning, the games are back on and will start the weekend of October 23-24.

Immediately following the conference’s announcement this morning, programs began releasing statements and hype videos acknowledging the change of plans. It is no surprise that Nebraska’s was particularly impressive.

The two-minute video features clips of offseason training programs, as well as head coach Scott Frost and several players say they want to play football this fall. “WE ARE BACK” is the overriding message.

You can watch the hype feature below.

WE ARE BACK ☠️🎈 pic.twitter.com/OAd3GK0RG7 — Nebraska Football (@HuskerFBNation) September 16, 2020

Now that we know Nebraska football and its Big Ten constituents will be playing, we’re awaiting the conference announcing yet another league schedule. That reportedly won’t happen today.

When it does, it will feature eight league games with a conference title tilt on December 19.