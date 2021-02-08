Nebraska Football Reportedly Adds Familiar Name To Coaching Staff

A somewhat familiar face will be back in Memorial Stadium for Nebraska in 2021. Scott Frost has made an addition to his coaching staff.

According to Sean Callahan of Husker Online, Bill Busch will be joining Nebraska as a defensive analyst this year. This will be Busch’s third stint in Lincoln in the last 30 years.

Busch got his first job at Nebraska on Tom Osborne’s staff as a grad assistant from 1990-93. He was later hired as the safeties coach and special teams coordinator under Bill Callahan from 2004-07.

Busch has spent the last three seasons as an assistant at LSU. Prior to that, he spent the 2016 and 2017 seasons at Big Ten program Rutgers.

In addition to decades of assistance as a coach, Busch boasts some pretty significant recruiting pickups too.

Former #Huskers assistant coach Bill Busch rejoins Nebraska as a defensive analyst. Busch was responsible for recruiting former No. 1 NFL draft picks Alex Smith and Joe Burrow: https://t.co/ib9yfwhLGl — Sean Callahan (@Sean_Callahan) February 8, 2021

During his stint with Urban Meyer at Utah, Bill Busch helped recruit future No. 1 overall pick Alex Smith. He would later recruit another No. 1 overall pick, convincing Joe Burrow to join LSU from Ohio State

Most notably for Nebraska, Busch was the man who recruited Husker legend Ndamukong Suh. He also recruited cornerback Prince Amukamara, the last Nebraska player to be drafted in the first round of an NFL Draft.

It’s unknown if Busch will have any role on the recruiting front for Nebraska. But given his track record, he probably deserves some kind of role.