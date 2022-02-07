Nebraska Football Reportedly Makes Significant Hire Monday

The 2022 Nebraska Cornhuskers are going to have a very different staff from last year. But one big addition Scott Frost is making is starting to get some extra buzz.

According to 247Sports, Nebraska are bringing on Vince Guinta as Senior Director of Player Personnel and in a recruiting position. Guinta is coming off a two-year run as Associate AD of Player Personnel at Baylor.

But this isn’t Guinta’s first time in Lincoln, Nebraska. Guinta previously worked for the Huskers as assistant director of football operations and director of recruiting between 2004 and 2008. He’s credited with helping Nebraska land such iconic talents as DT Ndamukong Suh and QB Zac Taylor.

Per the report, Guinta’s responsibilities in his new role will consist of overseeing Nebraska’s recruiting infrastructure. Given their recent issues in luring top prospects, it’s a pretty massive undertaking for him.

Vince Guinta joining #Nebraska football as Senior Director of Player Personnel https://t.co/THWytuaodN via @247sports — Steve Wiltfong (@SWiltfong247) February 7, 2022

Vince Guinta has over 20 years of experience in college football recruiting between Nebraska, Baylor, Fresno State, Wisconsin and Oregon State. But his most recent stint with Baylor may have put him over the top.

This past year Guinta and the Baylor Bears pulled off one of the biggest one-year turnarounds in college football history. They went from going 2-7 in 2020 to 12-2 in 2021, winning the Big 12 title and the Sugar Bowl.

Nebraska are in desperate need of someone capable of swinging a turnaround like that.

Do you approve of the Huskers bringing Guinta on board?