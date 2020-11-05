Scott Frost Announces No. 1 JUCO WR Omar Manning Is Playing

Nebraska football could be getting a major boost to its offense this weekend with the addition of JUCO transfer wide receiver Omar Manning.

Manning was the No. 1 wide receiver and No. 2 overall player in the 2020 junior college ranks. He didn’t travel for Nebraska’s season opener at Ohio State on October 24, and the Huskers’ Week 2 game against Wisconsin was canceled due to COVID-19.

Nebraska is set to host 2-0 Northwestern this Saturday at noon, and head coach Scott Frost anticipates Manning is ready to contribute.

Nebraska Scott Frost said Omar Manning's ready to play. — Sam McKewon (@swmckewonOWH) November 5, 2020

Frost also added that the Huskers’ three true freshmen wide receivers–Zavier Betts, Alante Brown and Marcus Fleming–could be in line for bigger roles. Brown and Fleming each played against Ohio State, with Brown making his first career receptions for 16 yards.

“I think we’ll have a role for some of those guys. Hopefully this week or soon after it,” Frost told reporters.

You can catch Nebraska-Northwestern this Saturday at noon ET on BTN.