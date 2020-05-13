This college football offseason is unlike any in recent memory. At Division I programs like Nebraska, players should be on the other side of the spring semester, and a few weeks from starting summer classes and workouts at school facilities.

Instead, many players are back home for the foreseeable future. With the current public health crisis, it is unclear when schools will be able to bring football players back and eventually start practice in anticipation of fall. For the Huskers, Scott Frost is pretty confident with how things have gone.

“I think we’re handling that as well as anybody,” Frost told Nebraska‘s Sports Nightly show, via Saturday Tradition. “I’m really confident in our guys’ conditioning right now and the fact that they’ve been able to continue to get work done. Obviously that’s a little bit easier here in Lincoln because this hasn’t been as bad in Nebraska as some other places. But we have an idea with every single one of our student-athletes what they’re doing, where they’re doing it, where they are, who they’re in contact with.”

Nebraska has some players local, but the program recruits pretty nationally. A number of Husker players come from places like California and Florida. The different levels of how states are handling the current situation help dictate how much work each player can get in.

“For the kids that stayed in town, we know what’s going on with them,” Scott Frost said, discussing the breakdown of how his team is handling things. “For the kids back home, we’re trying to help them find solutions to stay in shape. And I think our kids will be ready to come back and practice. For sure when the time’s right and especially if everything opens up on June 1. That’ll give us plenty of time to get a team ready to go to camp.”

We’ll see how quickly Nebraska can get players back for what is a critical season for Frost, who was seen as a no-brainer hire but has struggled to get things rolling in Lincoln.

The Huskers are scheduled to host Purdue on Sept. 5 to open the 2020 season.

