Scott Frost Addresses Recent Transfers From Nebraska Football

It hasn’t been the best few weeks Nebraska football. After losing one of the team’s top offensive weapons in Wan’Dale Robinson earlier in the month, quarterback Luke McCaffrey, wide receiver and team captain Kade Warner, and offensive lineman Will Farniok have all entered the transfer portal.

The news has added some significant pressure to head coach Scott Frost. Through three seasons at his alma mater, Nebraska is just 12-20 with a 9-17 Big Ten record. The team hasn’t shown nearly enough progress to ignore the record.

Frost had an appearance on the Husker Sports Network on Thursday to discuss a range of issues within the program. Naturally, the high profile transfers were a major topic of discussion, especially on McCaffrey, who Frost had just recently discussed with reporters, saying that he’d remain at quarterback.

“We were surprised,” Frost said on Thursday, via the Omaha World-Herald. “You always see them coming a little bit, so we’re doing everything we can to have the right guys in the program but, to be honest with you, I love where the team is right now, and I can’t spend one second worrying about kids who aren’t on the team.”

The story has a fuller quote related to Scott Frost's thoughts on fatherlessness. It's worth noting Frost himself was a foster dad. https://t.co/JHGc3d0Gb8 — Sam McKewon (@swmckewonOWH) January 29, 2021

“I got too many great players and great kids on this team. I want guys who want to be here and want to fight with me and want to fight with each other, and we’ve got a whole locker room full of them.”

McCaffrey’s departure almost definitely points to another year with Adrian Martinez as starting quarterback, after the two battled things out during the shortened season. Frost says he wants to see the progress of Martinez and Logan Smothers, Heinrich Haarberg, Matt Masker and Brayden Miller—the team’s backups—this spring before he seeks to add another quarterback to the program in Luke McCaffrey’s place.

Nebraska football’s spring game is scheduled for May 1.

[Omaha World-Herald]