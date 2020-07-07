Nebraska Football Shares Impressive Team GPA

Nebraska football has a ways to go before becoming a Big Ten title contender. But the program still has something to be proud of.

The Nebraska football program posted a 3.297 GPA this past semester. The team, as a whole, has a 3.149 cumulative GPA. That’s a super strong showing from the Huskers to end the academic year.

While the on-field results haven’t been spectacular over the past two years, there’s still plenty to be proud of in the classroom. Scott Frost is looking to translate the classroom success to on-field success.

Nebraska football has failed to become bowl eligible with Frost at the helm. The Huskers head coach has plenty left to prove entering his third year in Lincoln. Despite an underwhelming first two years on the football field, Frost and the student-athletes should be recognized for their success in the classroom.

Nebraska football finished 5-7 last season after going 4-8 the year before. Scott Frost needed just two years to lead the UCF Knights to an undefeated season. Huskers fans are hoping he can eventually do the same at Nebraska.

But the Big Ten’s a whole different beast compared to the American Athletic Conference. Nebraska has to face the likes of Ohio State, Penn State and Wisconsin, just to name a few.

Frost has massive expectations for his team in 2020. We’ll find out if the Huskers can live up to those expectations later this year.