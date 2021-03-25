Nebraska football has one of the most diehard fan bases in college football. That even applies to the spring game, which regularly hosts a full Memorial Stadium.

This year’s game is taking place on May 1. In February, athletic director Bill Moos expressed optimism that the program would be allowed to host “lots” of fans for the event, based on the idea that the onus on decisions like this would be shifted to local health officials.

That came down this week. Now, Nebraska is making plans for the game, and is currently on pace to allow for 50-percent capacity at the spring game. Moos says that it could go up to 75-percent, presumably if COVID-19 numbers improve in time for the game.

Nebraska, which has a record sellout streak for its regular season games, went without fans this fall. You can absolutely expect for the tickets to sell out, whether the game is at 50-percent or 75-percent capacity.

Nebraska football often flirts with a full sellout of its spring game, and posts among the highest spring attendance in college football. The team hosted 85,946 fans at its 2019 spring game, just a few thousand short of a true sellout.

Tickets for this year’s event go on sale next week.

The Huskers begin spring practice on March 30.

