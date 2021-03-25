The Spun

Nebraska Announces Capacity For This Year’s Spring Game

Big Ten program Nebraska football defenders Alex Davis, Mohamed Barry, Pernell Jefferson, Carlos Davis, and Dedrick Young run out onto the field during spring game.LINCOLN, NE - APRIL 21: Linebacker Alex Davis #22 of the Nebraska Cornhuskers and linebacker Mohamed Barry #7 and linebacker Pernell Jefferson #32 and lineman Carlos Davis #96 and linebacker Dedrick Young #5 lead the defense on the field during the Spring game at Memorial Stadium on April 21, 2018 in Lincoln, Nebraska. (Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)

Nebraska football has one of the most diehard fan bases in college football. That even applies to the spring game, which regularly hosts a full Memorial Stadium.

This year’s game is taking place on May 1. In February, athletic director Bill Moos expressed optimism that the program would be allowed to host “lots” of fans for the event, based on the idea that the onus on decisions like this would be shifted to local health officials.

That came down this week. Now, Nebraska is making plans for the game, and is currently on pace to allow for 50-percent capacity at the spring game. Moos says that it could go up to 75-percent, presumably if COVID-19 numbers improve in time for the game.

Nebraska, which has a record sellout streak for its regular season games, went without fans this fall. You can absolutely expect for the tickets to sell out, whether the game is at 50-percent or 75-percent capacity.

Nebraska football often flirts with a full sellout of its spring game, and posts among the highest spring attendance in college football. The team hosted 85,946 fans at its 2019 spring game, just a few thousand short of a true sellout.

Tickets for this year’s event go on sale next week.

The Huskers begin spring practice on March 30.

[Sam McKewon]


