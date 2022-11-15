Nebraska Football Star Hints At Decision On Next Season

LINCOLN, NE - SEPTEMBER 26: The Nebraska Cornhuskers take the field before their game against the Southern Miss Golden Eagles at Memorial Stadium on September 26, 2015 in Lincoln, Nebraska. (Photo by Eric Francis/Getty Images)

Defensive end Garrett Nelson has been a standout for the Nebraska defense the last two years.

Could Nelson be back in red in 2023? It certainly seems like a possibility as of now.

Evan Bland of the Omaha World-Herald reported that Nelson won't be participating in Senior Day festivities on Saturday.

Asked if that means he'll be returning to school for a fifth-year, Nelson apparently coyly replied "I don't know."

After posting 57 tackles, five sacks and a forced fumble in 2021, Nelson has tallied 51 stops, 5.5 sacks, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery in 10 games this year.

The Scottsbluff (Neb.) native has been a contributor since arriving on campus in 2019. Because of the 2020 COVID season, Nelson has an extra year of eligibility to use in 2023, if he chooses.

Nebraska will host Wisconsin in the final home game of the year this weekend before closing out the season at Iowa on Nov. 25.