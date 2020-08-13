Nebraska Just Released An Official Statement On The Big Ten

Nebraska football will not go it alone this fall. After signaling that the Huskers may look to play a fall schedule, despite the Big Ten’s decision to punt football season to the spring, the school is falling back in line with its conference mates.

Nebraska was the program most vocal in its discomfort with the Big Ten’s decision this week. Everyone from head coach Scott Frost up to University of Nebraska-Lincoln Chancellor Ronnie Green and Nebraska system President Ted Carter made statements expressing their disappointment that there will be no fall football. The Big Ten didn’t take well to any of this.

Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren was very clear when asked if Nebraska, or any school, could schedule a fall season themselves, without the conference. “No… Not and be a member of the Big Ten Conference,” he said earlier this week.

As Ohio State did last night, Nebraska’s top executives have released a statement pledging support for the Big Ten Conference. Green and Carter put out a joint statement, saying that the school is “fully committed” to the league. They went on to indicate that the disappointment among the “Husker family” led to what went on earlier in the week.

A joint statement from me and @UofNE_President Ted Carter on the Big Ten. pic.twitter.com/zRmI5HaBT1 — Ronnie D. Green (@RonnieDGreen) August 13, 2020

ESPN’s Mike Wilbon and Desmond Howard were very critical of Nebraska, after the school indicated it might try and break ranks. Howard went so far as to say that the Big Ten should kick the school out.

Things got pretty tense, to the point where Tom Shatel of the Omaha World-Herald wrote a column floating the idea that this situation could be a breaking point for the relationship between the school, which jumped from the Big 12 a decade ago, and the conference. Nebraska was a true college football power in the 1990s, and while it has had some success since making the move to the Big Ten, it hasn’t been a huge boon to the program on the field.

It would be hard to find a more lucrative college football league than the Big Ten for Nebraska to fit in, so it never seemed like a super realistic option for the Huskers to leave, and even with their struggles, it is a huge brand with a passionate fan base that does add to the Big Ten overall.