3 Nebraska Football Walk-Ons Enter NCAA Transfer Portal

Nebraska defenders Alex Davis, Mohamed Barry, Pernell Jefferson, Carlos Davis, and Dedrick Young run out onto the field during spring game.LINCOLN, NE - APRIL 21: Linebacker Alex Davis #22 of the Nebraska Cornhuskers and linebacker Mohamed Barry #7 and linebacker Pernell Jefferson #32 and lineman Carlos Davis #96 and linebacker Dedrick Young #5 lead the defense on the field during the Spring game at Memorial Stadium on April 21, 2018 in Lincoln, Nebraska. (Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)

Nebraska football prides itself on its ability to develop strong walk-on players. Three of those Huskers are looking to continue their careers elsewhere.

A trio of Nebraska offensive linemen are entering the transfer portal, after being walk-ons under Scott Frost. One, Josh Wegener, is reportedly considering a return to Nebraska. It is unclear if the other two feel the same.

AJ Forbes, a member of the 2018 walk-on class, and Xavier Trevino, a January enrollee, are the other two players. None of the three have played for the Huskers, though Forbes was on the travel roster for four games. That signals that he was among the top walk-ons at the position for the Huskers.

It is unclear what other options these players may have. Typically, walk-ons will look to transfer for the promise of potential scholarships elsewhere, but they may just seek opportunities for some playing time as well. We should find out more about their situation soon enough.

Even if all three leave, Nebraska is well stocked with walk-on offensive linemen. Per the Omaha World-Herald, the Huskers have at least nine others on the roster, as well as long snappers.

The Huskers are currently scheduled to open the 2020 season at home, with a Big Ten match-up against Purdue. That game is on the books for Sept. 5.

