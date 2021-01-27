Former NFL QB Rips Nebraska Football Program

The Nebraska football program is dealing with a mini-exodus of players this offseason with many recognizable names jumping into the NCAA transfer portal. One former NFL QB thinks he knows why they’re leaving.

Taking to Twitter on Tuesday, 12-year veteran QB Sage Rosenfels gave his thoughts on the situation in Lincoln. He lamented that the Nebraska situation reminds him a lot of Army’s fall from grace.

But Rosenfels noted something especially interesting about the three latest players to leave. He pointed out that Luke McCaffrey and Kade Warner are the sons of former NFL players (Ed McCaffrey and Hall of Famer Kurt Warner respectively), and that their fathers “know a bad culture when they see one.”

“Nebraska football reminds me of the time that Army used to have a highly regarded nationally ranked football program,” Rosenfels wrote. “Btw, two of these players are sons of former NFL players. Their dads know a bad culture when they see one.”

Nebraska football reminds me of the time that Army used to have a highly regarded nationally ranked football program. Btw, two of these players are sons of former NFL players. Their dads know a bad culture when they see one. https://t.co/O8wmJJI0DQ — Sage Rosenfels (@SageRosenfels18) January 26, 2021

The proof is in the pudding unfortunately. Multiple Nebraska players are leaving on the heels of yet another disappointing campaign under head coach Scott Frost.

Whether or not Scott Frost is a cause or a symptom of the alleged “bad culture” at Nebraska, he needs to fix it ASAP if he hopes to keep his job, let alone return the Cornhuskers into a winning program again.

But seeing so many players leave his side in just a few weeks since the season ended doesn’t bode well.

How many more Nebraska players will leave before next season?

