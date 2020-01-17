Nebraska Makes Major Change To Coaching Staff

Things have largely been quiet in Lincoln since the end of the Huskers’ disappointing 2019 campaign. But the latest bit of news indicates that a big change will be coming to the Nebraska coaching staff in 2020.

On Friday the team announced they are parting ways with offensive coordinator and receivers coach Troy Walters. The team went 5-7 in 2019, averaging 28 points per game – the 72nd ranked offense in the nation.

Walters has been Scott Frost’s offensive coordinator since 2016, having followed him to Nebraska from UCF. He was a wide receivers coach at several different schools before that.

As a player, Walters was a star receiver in his own right. Playing at Stanford, Walters won the coveted Biletnikoff Award in 1999 before enjoying an 8-year NFL career.

With Walters out there are all kinds of options available for Nebraska to replace him.

Scott Frost certainly has a fondness for the Nebraska coaching staff he’s assembled, so a promotion from within isn’t out of the question.

But at the same time, the last few months of coaching changes at both the college and pro levels have left many talented offensive minds looking for work.

Who should the Huskers look at as their new offensive coordinator? Will they go outside Lincoln to find one?

