Nebraska Football Watch Party Has Been Canceled

Earlier this week, Pinnacle Bank Arena announced it would be holding a watch party for Nebraska’s first game against Ohio State.

Pinnacle Bank Arena just a day after the announcement, that watch party has been canceled. After significant criticism, the watch party will no longer take place.

General manager of Pinnacle Ban Arena Tom Lorenz issued a statement following the decision.

“As we’ve learned, the COVID-19 pandemic is unpredictable, and with the current high number of cases and hospitalizations, we reconsidered this event,” Lorenz said. We have worked with the Health Department to successfully and safely hold other events, and plan to continue that cooperation for future events at PBA.”

Just a day after announcing a watch party for the first #Huskers football game next week, PBA has called off the event. pic.twitter.com/i1JNjUlcJn — Kaleb Henry (@iKalebHenry) October 14, 2020

Omaha World Herald had details of the event.

“Masks are required to gain entry and must be worn throughout the event. There will be pod seating to allow for social distancing, and hand sanitizing stations will be available throughout the arena. The venue will be cleaned and sanitized, and staff will be responsible for cleaning high-touch areas.”

Unfortunately for fans wanting to watch the game at PBA, they’ll have to make other plans.

As for the actual game, Ohio State enters as the heavy favorite. The Buckeyes are one of the favorites to make the College Football Playoff.

Nebraska head coach Scott Frost hasn’t named a starting quarterback just yet. However, Adrian Martinez is likely to get the starting nod.

Can Nebraska shock the Buckeyes? We’ll find out on October 24.