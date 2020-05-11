Nebraska Governor Announces When Sports Can Return

It looks like we could see the return of sports in the state of Nebraska sooner than many other states.

On Monday, Nebraska governor Pete Ricketts unveiled guidelines for the return of sports to the Cornhusker State. Under the new guidelines, baseball and softball may resume practicing on June 1, while leagues may begin play on June 18.

The guidelines call for a number of restrictions in an effort to enforce social distancing while enabling athletes and youths to play. But it’s the first major hurdle in bringing back all sports completely as college football season approaches.

As for Nebraska football specifically, while football isn’t addressed, there is one major guideline that will affect the Huskers. Namely, the re-opening of weight rooms that follow the guidelines of fitness centers and gyms on June 1.

That means we could conceivably see the Huskers back to training in as little as three weeks from today.

.⁦@GovRicketts⁩ announces youth sports reopening guidance starting June 1

1/2 pic.twitter.com/P65CeZtSRJ — Fred Knapp (@fredmknapp) May 11, 2020

.⁦@GovRicketts⁩ announces youth sports reopening guidelines starting June 1

2/2 pic.twitter.com/OHW0MsLuz1 — Fred Knapp (@fredmknapp) May 11, 2020

Baseball and softball are back in the state of Nebraska starting June 1 (practice) with a season beginning June 18. Restrictions aplenty but some small whiff of sports. In a month. — Sam McKewon (@swmckewonOWH) May 11, 2020

Much like every other state, Nebraska has been hit by the COVID-19 pandemic. According to Google, the state has been dealing with over 8,200 cases of the dangerous virus with nearly 100 people losing their lives from it.

It will certainly be a relief for many to have sports back on the menu in the Cornhusker State.

And if it works in Nebraska, perhaps other states will start to mimic the plans Ricketts is implementing.

Do you think Nebraska should let sports return in June, or wait a while longer?