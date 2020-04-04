Nebraska Governor Has Advice For Husker Fans Who Want Football This Fall

Nebraska football has some of the most diehard fans anywhere. If they want to see the Huskers play without interruption this fall, governor Pete Ricketts has some stern advice for them.

So far, the ongoing public health crisis has effectively shut down the sports world. The NBA basically started the process, suspending play in mid-March after players tested positive. Around that same time, the NCAA Tournament was canceled, as well as spring college sports.

The impact on football has been minimal so far. In the college ranks, the recruiting dead period has been extended through May, which impacts teams building their classes. It is up in the air how things will be impacted as we get closer to the start of the season in late August and early September.

Nebraska football is supposed to open the season at home on Saturday, Sept. 5. If Husker fans want to help ensure that it can happen as scheduled, Ricketts says they need to “comply with social distancing measures.” He went on to acknowledge, as many other public officials have, that April will be a “tough month.”

.@GovRicketts hit where it hurts today — 'If you want to see @HuskerFBNation this fall, you'd better comply with social distancing measures.' He says there's some indication that his directed health measures are working, that April will be 'a tough month.' — Paul Hammel (@PaulHammelOWH) April 2, 2020

So far, the spread in Nebraska does not appear to be too wide, although it is unclear how many carriers there are without widespread testing. 301 people have tested positive, and six have died according to The New York Times.

Earlier today, President Donald Trump reportedly said that he hopes the NFL will begin play as scheduled in September, with fans in the stands, on a conference call with Roger Goodell and a dozen other pro sports commissioners.

That is only realistic if people do what they need to right now and taking actions to prevent the spread further, as Ricketts said earlier this week.

[Paul Hammel]