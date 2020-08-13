Nebraska Governor Reacts To Huskers’ Decision On Big Ten

Nebraska flirted with the idea of playing football outside of the Big Ten once the conference postponed the season. However, the program ended all the speculation on Thursday with its latest statement.

“The University of Nebraska-Lincoln is a fully committed member of the Big Ten Conference,” Chancellor Ronnie Green and President Ted Carter said in a statement. “It is an unparalleled athletic and academic alliance. We have the greatest fans in college athletics. This has been a difficult and disappointing week for the Husker family. We all look forward to the day when we can cheer on our student-athletes, on the field and in the arena.”

Clearly the Cornhuskers’ tone changed regarding the Big Ten’s decision. Earlier this week, head coach Scott Frost said “I think our university is committed to playing football regardless of what anyone else does.”

Moments after Nebraska released a statement on its relationship with the Big Ten, Gov. Pete Ricketts chimed in on the situation. He agrees with the school’s decision, saying “The Big Ten has certainly been great” for the Cornhuskers.

.@GovRicketts says he totally agrees with leaders of @u_nebraska to stay with the @bigten despite it's decision to cancel the fall football season. 'The Big Ten has certainly been great' for NU, Ricketts just said. — Paul Hammel (@PaulHammelOWH) August 13, 2020

Leaving the Big Ten would financially hurt Nebraska for the foreseeable future. That reason alone is why the school needs to accept the conference’s decision regarding the 2020 college football season.

North Dakota State recently reached out to Nebraska about playing this fall. Obviously that won’t happen now since the Cornhuskers are a “committed member” of the Big Ten.

Since the Cornhuskers won’t be playing football this fall, the fans in Lincoln have to hope the Big Ten put together a legitimate schedule for the spring.