Nebraska Has 'Clear Leader' In Starting Quarterback Competition

Nebraska football's quarterback competition seems to be trending toward Texas transfer Casey Thompson.

First, on Thursday, BTN's Dave Revsine, who attended the Huskers' training camp practice, tweeted that Thompson was the "clear" leader in the race.

"Thought Casey Thompson looked solid today," Revsine said. "Abundantly clear he is the leader at QB, though Chubba Purdy also had a nice day - showing an ability to extend plays a bit."

Then, on Friday, Nebraska head coach Scott Frost said Thompson's play has "really risen" since the spring and that the job is his to lose.

“We've got a lot of quarterbacks playing well right now, but I've been really pleased with what I've seen from Casey,” Frost said. "We'll let him keep working, and right now it's his job to lose.”

After seeing some action in 2019 and 2020, Thompson took over as Texas' starting quarterback early last season. He finished the year with 2,113 passing yards, 24 touchdowns and nine interceptions.

Thompson has substantially more experience than Purdy, a Florida State transfer, and sophomore holdover Logan Smothers, so it's not really a surprise he is looking like the eventual starter.