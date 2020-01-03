Nebraska Has Reportedly “Parted Ways” With RB Maurice Washington

The rocky relationship between running back Maurice Washington and the Nebraska football program has reportedly come to an end.

According to multiple reports the Huskers have “parted ways” with the troubled running back. Nebraska indefinitely suspended Washington on October 20th, but that was just the latest in a long line of punishment handed out by the school.

Earlier in the season he missed the start of the season opener, and then later on he missed the second half of the Northwestern game.

Now it appears he’s gone.

Nebraska officially has parted ways with running back Maurice Washington: https://t.co/Dr9yHUvVTG #Huskers — Sean Callahan (@Sean_Callahan) January 3, 2020

Washington played in 18 total games for the Huskers. He racked up 753 yards rushing on 127 carries and had 36 receptions for 383 yards.

Washington was the No. 10 running back in the 2018 class. The former four-star recruit held offers from Clemson, LSU and Ohio State, just to name a few.

Washington is accused of sending a 10-second video to an ex-girlfriend depicting her, then 15, performing oral sex. Washington was not involved in the sex act nor did he record it. His hearing was set for December 12, but was delayed for the fifth time.

It’s unclear if he plans to enter the transfer portal to continue his collegiate football career somewhere else.

Stay tuned for the latest on Washington.