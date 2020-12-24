Nebraska Honorable Mention All-Big Ten Player Enters Transfer Portal

It was yet another disappointing season at Nebraska as they finished 3-5. But there were a few bright spots on the team as over a dozen players received Big Ten award recognition.

Unfortunately for the Cornhuskers, one of those star players is set to leave. According to Rainer Sabin of the Detroit Free Press, senior offensive lineman Boe Wilson is entering the NCAA transfer portal.

Wilson earned All-Big Ten honorable mention honors in 2018 and played in 12 games at right guard in 2019. But in 2020 his production dipped and he started just two of four games for the Huskers after moving to left guard.

Coming out of high school in 2016, Wilson was a three-star prospect and the No. 705 overall player in the country per 247Sports. He was the No. 30 offensive guard in the nation, and the No. 8 prospect from the state of Missouri.

Wilson redshirted the 2016 season and really started to see the field in 2017.

Nebraska senior offensive lineman Boe Wilson, a former All-Big Ten honorable mention selection, is in the NCAA transfer portal. — Rainer Sabin (@RainerSabin) December 24, 2020

The departure of Boe Wilson is the latest in a mini-exodus of Nebraska players with remaining eligibility. The Huskers lost over a dozen players between January and June, with several more players transferring before and even during the season.

But even with the departures, expectations for Nebraska were relatively high. Unfortunately, losses to Northwestern, Illinois and Iowa essentially canceled out an impressive win over Penn State.

Sending us old guys out with a Husker win!! Love y’all boys🤙🏼 #GBR pic.twitter.com/LlTBecu62g — Boe Wilson (@boewilson56) December 19, 2020

The Huskers have some serious soul-searching ahead of them now that their season is over. Nebraska remains committed to head coach Scott Frost, but 2021 could be a make-or-break year for him.