The Nebraska Cornhuskers lost a talented alum on Saturday. Huskers Basketball Hall of Famer James Buchanan passed away peacefully of natural causes at the age of 90 in Hudson, Florida.

Buchanan became one of Nebraska’s first basketball stars when he arrived in Lincoln in the later 1940’s. He went on to be a three-year starter for the Cornhuskers, including the season that the program won the 1950 Big Seven title. Due to his accomplishments with the program, he was inducted into the Nebraska Hall of Fame with the inaugural class in 1989.

In addition to his obvious team success, Buchanan also accomplished quite a bit individually. He ended his time at Nebraska as the program’s all-time scoring leader with 821 total points, including 400 of those coming in his final season. Buchanan earned first team All-Big Seven and All-American honors in his last year with the Cornhuskers, closing the book on an impressive collegiate career.

The Nebraska basketball program shared a touching tribute on Twitter earlier on Saturday, celebrating the life of Buchanan.

Rest in peace, Nebraska Legend James Buchanan. Buchanan was a member of the 1950 Big Seven title team and earned All-America honors in 1952. He was also a member of the inaugural Nebraska Basketball Hall of Fame class in 1989. pic.twitter.com/FKKnq3JpuI — Nebraska Basketball (@HuskerHoops) January 23, 2021

Following his time at Nebraska, Buchanan set his sights on playing professionally. However, after being selected in the 6th round of the 1952 NBA Draft by the Boston Celtics, the former Cornhusker joined the United States Army. He received an honorable discharge in 1954.

Buchanan went on to play for the Phillip’s 66ers, an amateur team in Oklahoma, for three years. He also became a member of the Olympic practice team and traveled to the 1956 Games in Melbourne. Buchanan lived out the rest of his days splitting time between the Cayman Islands and Florida.

The staff of The Spun sends our sincerest condolences to James Buchanan’s family and loved ones.

