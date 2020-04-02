Nebraska Huskers Guard Announces He’s Transferring

Nebraska guard Cam Mack announced his intentions to transfer away from the program on Thursday afternoon.

The 6-foot-2 guard previously announced he was entering the 2020 NBA Draft. That still remains a possibility as Mack said he will “keep his name in the NBA Draft and remain academically eligible.”

But the former Husker is clearly keeping all of his options open, now potentially looking for a new school to play for next season. Mack is citing “family circumstances” as the main reason for the departure from Nebraska. The transfer guard is expected to receive plenty of interest across the country this off-season.

Mack’s transfer announcement can be found below:

I will be transferring from nebraska and keep my eligibility for the nba draft thanks! Stay safe ⭐️💫 pic.twitter.com/GRuYi8kjUf — Cam Mack (@Camiscute2) April 2, 2020

Mack had a big year at the point guard position for the Huskers. The former Salt Lake Community College guard averaged 12 points, 6.4 assists and 4.5 rebounds per game for Nebraska in the 2019-20 season. The productive guard finished tied 13th for most assists per game in the nation.

This is huge loss for Fred Hoiberg and the Huskers. Mack was one of the lone bright spots for Nebraska last season. But off-the-court issues overshadowed his on-court play throughout his Nebraska career.

While those off-the-court issues remain a problem, Mack will garner plenty of transfer interest over the coming weeks.