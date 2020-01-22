Nebraska Huskers Linebacker Announces He’s Transferring

Back in 2016, linebacker Pernell Jefferson had a variety of college offers, but ultimately chosen Nebraska as his school. Now, after four years in Lincoln with limited playing time, it appears Jefferson is ready to continue playing elsewhere.

According to the Omaha World-Herald, Jefferson has officially entered the NCAA transfer portal. Jefferson earned Scout Team Defensive MVP this past summer but has not played a down for the Huskers.

Jefferson confirmed the report in a Twitter message to fans on Wednesday. In his message, he thanked the university and the fans for supporting him, but made it clear he plans to continue playing elsewhere.

…I’ve decided to enter the transfer portal and attend another university in order to continue my athletic and educations career. GBR forever

247Sports rated Jefferson as a three-star prospect and the No. 968 overall prospect in the Class of 2016. He was the No. 64 outside linebacker in the nation and the No. 51 prospect from the state of Louisiana after two stellar years at Warren Easton high school.

Back in 2016, Jefferson had offers from numerous Power Five programs. As a redshirt senior, there are bound to be plenty of programs seeking an experienced pass rushing linebacker.

As for Nebraska, Jefferson’s departure leaves the Huskers with only eight linebackers on scholarship for 2020.

Where will Jefferson land? And who will start at linebacker for Nebraska in 2020?