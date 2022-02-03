Nebraska Is Considering A Big Change At Football Games

Nebraska fans might be able to purchase alcoholic beverages at Memorial Stadium this fall.

According to Chris Dunker of Lincoln Journal Star, the University of Nebraska Board of Regents will consider changing its policy when it comes to the sale and consumption of alcohol at athletic events.

Dunker pointed out that regents have banned the consumption of alcohol at any Nebraska athletic events since 1999.

If the latest proposal is approved by regents, the first event where Nebraska fans can purchase alcohol would be the Big Ten Wrestling Championships at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Nebraska president Ted Carter released a statement on this subject. He pointed out that a decision regarding alcohol sales at football games won’t be made until a later date.

“I want to be clear that beyond the Big Ten Wrestling Championships, we are not currently considering any proposals to introduce alcohol at University of Nebraska athletic events, including Husker football, basketball or baseball games,” Carter said, via Lincoln Journal Star. “Any decision in that respect would come only after the respective chancellor and I have carefully considered the economic case, the impact on the fan experience, and what’s in the best overall interests of the University of Nebraska.”

We’ve seen several marquee programs approve the sale and consumption of alcohol at athletic events. It wouldn’t be that much of a surprise to see Nebraska do the same.