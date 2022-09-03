Nebraska Is Struggling Against An FCS Team

LINCOLN, NE - OCTOBER 26: Head coach Scott Frost of the Nebraska Cornhuskers walks off the field after the loss against the Indiana Hoosiers at Memorial Stadium on October 26, 2019 in Lincoln, Nebraska. (Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)

After losing in heartbreaking fashion to Northwestern in its season opener, Nebraska was supposed to come out this Saturday firing on all cylinders. Well, that hasn't been the case.

Nebraska and North Dakota are tied at halftime. It has been a disappointing showing for Scott Frost's squad, make no mistake about it.

With so much pressure on the Cornhuskers to win this game, it's not a surprise to see the college football world buzzing over the current score.

"Nebraska — which last won a football game on October 2, 2021 — is now struggling against an FCS team," Nicole Auerbach of The Athletic wrote on Twitter. "This has got to be killing Husker fans."

"Nebraska looks a program that is emotionally defeated. In all areas of the game," one fan said.

Another fan tweeted, "Yeah Nebraska is dead."

Frost obviously wasn't pleased with his team's performance in the first half.

"It’s bad," Frost said. "We have no rhythm."

If Nebraska is going to create some separation against North Dakota, quarterback Casey Thompson will need to string together some consistent drives. He has just 84 passing yards in this game.