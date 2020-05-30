Lincoln Native Transferring From Pac-12 Program To Nebraska

Tight end Jared Bubak was once committed to his hometown Nebraska Huskers. Now, after a college career in the Pac-12, he’ll get to find out the answer to a major “what-if?”

Bubak pledged to Mike Riley, as a part of Nebraska’s 2016 class. He wound up flipping to Arizona State to play for Todd Graham. He wound up staying through the transition to Herm Edwards, and had a positive experience despite a lack of major playing time.

“I had a chance to be coached by Herm Edwards, he’s a great guy. He’s just exactly like the personality you see on ESPN,” Bubak told the Lincoln Journal-Star. With a year left to play, and his Arizona State degree in hand, Bubak decided to play out one last college season at Nebraska, where he very nearly started his career four years ago.

“I just didn’t want to be living with that what-if,” Bubak said of his transfer. “What if I had gone to Nebraska? So I always knew for my last year I wanted to come back home and see what happens.”

As his announcement above states, Jared Bubak is walking on to the program. It helps that he’s an in-state student, which should make tuition more accessible.

He said that he made the decision to give it a shot at Nebraska, even without an offer from the staff. He reached out via Twitter, and got the chance to join the team.

“I literally just sent a (direct message) to one of the coaches and said I wanted to walk on,” said Bubak, who didn’t expect a scholarship and just was hoping for a spot. NU worked with him in recent weeks to get the paperwork done and now he’s reporting on Monday, the first day campus is open for voluntary workouts.

Bubak was primarily a special teamer at Arizona State. In 2018, he fielded one kick on the kickoff return team. He did not record a catch on offense during his time in Tempe.

He may not be a huge gamechanger for Scott Frost and the Huskers, but having a hometown guy get the chance to finish out his career in Lincoln is a cool story for sure.

[Lincoln Journal-Star]