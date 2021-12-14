Nebraska Landed Big Special Teams Transfer On Tuesday

Nebraska wants to shake things up in 2022 after another disappointing season under Scott Frost. One way that the Huskers plan to do that is by hitting the transfer portal.

On Tuesday, Frost and his staff landed a nice haul to bolster Nebraska’s special teams.

Former Montana punter Brian Buschini announced his official transfer to Nebraska in a post on social media early on Tuesday afternoon. After he was just named the 2021 FCS Punter of the Year this week, he’ll go on scholarship with the Huskers immediately, according to multiple reports.

“Throughout the last day, the staff and coaches at Nebraska showed my wife and I the greatest amount of support! Thank you coach Mossbrucker, Frost, Busch, Connors and everyone else for taking your time to make this process so special! The coaches made our decision to commit to Nebraska a very easy one!” Buschini wrote on Twitter. “I am so excited to start my new life in Lincoln and have a fun time playing football at the most storied program in history.”

This is a dream come true! Thank you god for blessing me with the opportunity to commit to @HuskerFBNation @coach_frost, @TMossbrucker, and coach Busch! I am so excited to come in and follow in the footsteps of my favorite punter in the NFL @Sam_Koch4! GBR!!! #Thegoodlife pic.twitter.com/8G3r3n676l — BRIAN BUSCHINI (@brian_buschini) December 14, 2021

Buschini averaged 46 yards per punt during his redshirt freshman season, setting a program record. According to MontanaSports.com, he had 28 punts of 50-plus yards and pinned 30 inside the 20-yard line in 69 total attempts.

Buschini will have three years of eligibility remaining.

Buschini is just the latest notable change that Frost has made to Nebraska’s special teams already this offseason. The Huskers have added a new long snapper and two new kickers in recent weeks to try and give the unit a boost after a frustrating 2021 campaign.

Nebraska ended this season 3-9, with most of those losses coming by just one score. Frost still has a lot of work to do, but the Huskers seem well on their way to returning better in 2022.