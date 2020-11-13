The Spun

Fred Hoiberg gives instructions to his Nebraska Huskers players.BLOOMINGTON, INDIANA - DECEMBER 13: Fred Hoiberg the head coach of the Nebraska Cornhuskers gives instructions to his team against the Indiana Hoosiers at Assembly Hall on December 13, 2019 in Bloomington, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Fred Hoiberg is making history in Lincoln. Nebraska basketball landed its first-ever five-star recruit in the program’s history on Friday.

Hoiberg is in the process of rebuilding Huskers hoops after a rough couple of years. That rebuild will likely get much easier after a five-star recruit announced his commitment to Nebraska on Friday.

Five-star combo guard Bryce McGowens announced his commitment to Nebraska basketball on Friday. He’s the first-ever five-star recruit to make a pledge to the Huskers in the history of the recruiting rankings services.

At 6-foot-6, 175 pounds, McGowens has the ability to play the one, two or three, depending on certain lineups. He’s an excellent playmaker and a smooth scorer. He’ll now join his brother, Trey McGowens, in Nebraska. That was a primary reason for his decision to commit to the Huskers.

“I chose Nebraska because of how much trust I have in the program and coaching staff,” McGowens said of Nebraska, via 247Sports. “Coach [Fred] Hoiberg has a proven track record of getting guys ready and help getting them to the NBA. Also having a opportunity to play with my older brother [Trey McGowens] is a once in a lifetime opportunity.”

It’s only a matter of time before Fred Hoiberg has Nebraska basketball competing for Big Ten titles.

Recruiting’s the key for any hoops program going through a rebuilding process – and Hoiberg is making a big splash on the recruiting trail.

Bryce McGowens figures to be a future star for Nebraska basketball when he heads to Lincoln apart of the 2021 class.


