Fred Hoiberg is making history in Lincoln. Nebraska basketball landed its first-ever five-star recruit in the program’s history on Friday.

Hoiberg is in the process of rebuilding Huskers hoops after a rough couple of years. That rebuild will likely get much easier after a five-star recruit announced his commitment to Nebraska on Friday.

Five-star combo guard Bryce McGowens announced his commitment to Nebraska basketball on Friday. He’s the first-ever five-star recruit to make a pledge to the Huskers in the history of the recruiting rankings services.

At 6-foot-6, 175 pounds, McGowens has the ability to play the one, two or three, depending on certain lineups. He’s an excellent playmaker and a smooth scorer. He’ll now join his brother, Trey McGowens, in Nebraska. That was a primary reason for his decision to commit to the Huskers.

“I chose Nebraska because of how much trust I have in the program and coaching staff,” McGowens said of Nebraska, via 247Sports. “Coach [Fred] Hoiberg has a proven track record of getting guys ready and help getting them to the NBA. Also having a opportunity to play with my older brother [Trey McGowens] is a once in a lifetime opportunity.”

It’s only a matter of time before Fred Hoiberg has Nebraska basketball competing for Big Ten titles.

Recruiting’s the key for any hoops program going through a rebuilding process – and Hoiberg is making a big splash on the recruiting trail.

Bryce McGowens figures to be a future star for Nebraska basketball when he heads to Lincoln apart of the 2021 class.