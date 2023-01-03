Nebraska Lands Big Commitment During All-American Bowl

LINCOLN, NE - SEPTEMBER 15: The marching band of the Nebraska Cornhuskers performs before the game against the Troy Trojans at Memorial Stadium on September 15, 2018 in Lincoln, Nebraska. (Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)

Matt Rhule and the Nebraska Cornhuskers landed another commitment for their 2023 class on Tuesday.

Following the All-American Bowl, three-star cornerback Ethan Nation announced that he's heading to Nebraska for the 2023 season.

Nation is the No. 49 ranked cornerback in his class, per 247Sports' Composite rankings.

Auburn, Houston, Ohio State and several other programs extended offers to Nation. At the end of the day, he chose Nebraska.

Nation believes Nebraska is on the rise now that Rhule is in charge.

“I like how they are coming on the map because of their new coaching staff," Nation told Rivals. "They will have a lot of buzz on them because they are a professional staff going to the college level. That will be exciting to see how that plays out.”

Nebraska has 22 commits for the 2023 cycle, which ranks 31st in the country.

Time will tell if Rhule can restore prominence to Nebraska.