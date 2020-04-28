Nebraska Lands New 2021 OL Commitment

Nebraska’s latest 2021 commitment definitely adds some size to the team’s future offensive line as Scott Frost tries to get the Huskers back among the Big Ten’s elite.

The Huskers landed a commitment from 2021 offensive lineman Branson Yager Monday night. The Utah native isn’t recognized by most major recruiting service outlets just yet, seeing that he’s from a small town.

But the 6-foot-7, 320-pound lineman is bound to garner more respect and attention over coming months. He’s “100%” committed to Frost and the Huskers for now, though.

“I want to thank all of the others schools that have shown faith and interest in me, this whole experience has been incredible,” Yager wrote on Twitter. “I am extremely excited to announce that I am officially 100% committed to The University of Nebraska!”

You can find Yager’s official commitment announcement below:

Yager certainly has the size and frame to be a solid contributor at the collegiate level. It’ll be interesting to see how he develops at Nebraska.

Meanwhile, the Huskers are looking to rebound in 2020, coming off a disappointing 5-7 campaign.

Frost isn’t on the hot seat just yet. But if Nebraska can’t at least become bowl eligible this season, fans will begin running out of patience.